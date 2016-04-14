Alert (TA16-105A)
Apple Ends Support for QuickTime for Windows; New Vulnerabilities Announced
Systems Affected
Microsoft Windows with Apple QuickTime installed
Overview
According to Trend Micro, Apple will no longer be providing security updates for QuickTime for Windows, leaving this software vulnerable to exploitation. [1]
Description
Impact
Computer systems running unsupported software are exposed to elevated cybersecurity dangers, such as increased risks of malicious attacks or electronic data loss. Exploitation of QuickTime for Windows vulnerabilities could allow remote attackers to take control of affected systems.
Solution
Computers running QuickTime for Windows will continue to work after support ends. However, using unsupported software may increase the risks from viruses and other security threats. Potential negative consequences include loss of confidentiality, integrity, or availability of data, as well as damage to system resources or business assets. The only mitigation available is to uninstall QuickTime for Windows. Users can find instructions for uninstalling QuickTime for Windows on the Apple Uninstall QuickTime page. [4]
References
- [1] Trend Micro - Urgent Call to Action: Uninstall QuickTime for Windows Today
- [2] Zero Day Initiative Advisory ZDI 16-241: (0Day) Apple QuickTime moov Atom Heap Corruption Remote Code Execution Vulnerabilit
- [3] Zero Day Initiative Advisory ZDI 16-242: (0Day) Apple QuickTime Atom Processing Heap Corruption Remote Code Execution Vulner
- [4] Apple - Uninstall QuickTime 7 for Windows
Revisions
- April 14, 2016: Initial Release
This product is provided subject to this Notification and this Privacy & Use policy.